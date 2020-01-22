Searle & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.28. 20,931,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,045,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.32 and a 52-week high of $223.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

