Searle & CO. Reduces Position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Searle & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO. owned about 1.35% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 2,394,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achieve Life Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

