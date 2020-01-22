SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,493.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,259.39. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,491.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

