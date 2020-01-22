SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.38.

Boeing stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,312,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

