SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 555,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.