SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.