SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 1,701,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

