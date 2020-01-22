SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 2,029,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.78, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.