SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.57. 857,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,704,396. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.32 and a 1 year high of $223.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

