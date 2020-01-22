Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 840,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,715. Scientific Games has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

