Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Jentner Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 283,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

