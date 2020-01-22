Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 23,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

