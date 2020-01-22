Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.