Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 366,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,525. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

