Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,555. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $98.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

