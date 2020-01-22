Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,149 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 878,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

