Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 868,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

