Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,300,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,875. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

