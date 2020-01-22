Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), 721,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 289,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The firm has a market cap of $154.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10.

Get Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.