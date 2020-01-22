Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 356,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,827. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

