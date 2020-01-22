Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

