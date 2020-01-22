SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

