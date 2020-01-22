Savior LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 727,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 371,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,576 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

