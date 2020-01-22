Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 531 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.17.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

