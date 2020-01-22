Savior LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after acquiring an additional 894,681 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 418,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after acquiring an additional 343,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

