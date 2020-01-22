Savior LLC Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Luckin Coffee comprises about 3.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth $950,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth $1,260,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of LK stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 13,479,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,553,535. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

