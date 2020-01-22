Savior LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,732,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,712. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

