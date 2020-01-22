Savior LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

