Savior LLC Buys Shares of 603 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.56. 4,423,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.20. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

