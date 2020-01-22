Savior LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 4,373,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

