Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.69. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 615,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.