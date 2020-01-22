Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.69. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 615,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

