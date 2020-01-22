Santa Monica Partners LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises 0.2% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. 438,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,851. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 596.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.