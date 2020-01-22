Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

SNY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 488,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,123. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $29,037,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

