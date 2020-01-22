SaluS (SLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00038241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. SaluS has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $8,390.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053326 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00072535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.18 or 0.99424813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.