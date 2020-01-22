Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.60. Saga Communications shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

In other Saga Communications news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $29,670.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,146.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period.

About Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

