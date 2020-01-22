SafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $581,914.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $581,914.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.01244322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052906 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00216743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00073047 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001957 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

