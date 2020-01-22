Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

BATS:CEFS remained flat at $$20.95 on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

