S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 0.8%

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.50), approximately 96,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.48).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $891.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 4,640,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,589,323.98 ($8,667,882.11).

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

