S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:SANT traded up €1.24 ($1.44) on Wednesday, reaching €23.34 ($27.14). The company had a trading volume of 272,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a twelve month high of €25.16 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

