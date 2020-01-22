S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,825. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

