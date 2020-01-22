S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

BLK stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $535.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,879. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

