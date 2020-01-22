RXP Services (ASX:RXP) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of RXP Services Ltd (ASX:RXP) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.54 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.38), 63,470 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 million and a PE ratio of -67.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

RXP Services Company Profile (ASX:RXP)

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services to corporations and government bodies in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of things.

