RVW Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

