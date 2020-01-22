RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.58. 3,079,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,198. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

