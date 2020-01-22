RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

