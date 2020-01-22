Rupaya (RUPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $13,352.00 and $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,019.13 or 2.06015748 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,256,190 coins and its circulating supply is 61,070,226 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.