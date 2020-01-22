RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

RPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 187,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

