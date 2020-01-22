RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan Sells 58,000 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RPM stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RPM International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.