Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.10.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$1.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 514,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

