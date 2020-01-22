Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 31,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,049. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

